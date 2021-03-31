Claudio Belocopitt, president of the Argentine Health Union and owner of Swiss Medical, expressed his concern about the level of occupation of beds in the private health system and criticized the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

The businessman said that during the day on Tuesday, an average occupancy rate was reached 90%, with “countless ambulances from the private sector circling to find a place.”

“At these levels of occupation and with the curve (of infections) with these levels of steepening, the system will not hold it and obviously it will saturate. This, unfortunately, is what we are experiencing for now, “he warned in a dialogue with radio. Rivadavia.

In this descriptive line, he remarked that during a day with this high bed occupancy rate, there are hours of the day that there is “full occupation”, because “the pandemic does not eliminate the other pathologies for which they have to be hospitalized.”

“Unfortunately it forces us to tell the reality of what happens, in the midst of such an anguishing and difficult situation, it is best for people to be informed and know what the reality of the situation is, “he added.

The owner of Swiss Medical, Claudio Belocopitt, concerned about the occupation of beds in the private health system. Photo EFE.

Belocopitt -in addition- questioned that the vaccination campaign has not yet reached all health personnel.

“When the vaccination process began in Argentina, a sloppy initial process was carried out, today we are still vaccinating health personnel“said the businessman.

Although he acknowledged that in recent weeks the vaccination of health system workers has accelerated, he pointed out that “the first stage on health personnel should have been completed, and then move on to a second stage.

And he spoke of the importance of continuing to vaccinate older adults, along with patients at risk, because they are the ones who generate a greater occupancy of beds.

“The State knows that we are here to collaborate. In fact, it must be taken into account that the private sector is attending to 70% of the pandemic, which is attended by the private health system, which is working with enormous effort and is permanently available to whatever the Government defines at a time. delicate “, sentenced Belocopitt.

And he gave as an example that if in the future significant quantities of vaccines against Covid-19 arrive in the country, the private system can participate in the distribution to “accelerate” the campaign.

“It would be mischievous if you have vaccines and have them stored in a closet and that you are not placing them with the speed that must be vaccinated “, concluded the businessman.

New restrictions

Given the imminent second wave and the increase in the number of infections, the National Government analyzes announcing new restrictions for after the long weekend at Easter.

In the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof took the first step in that line and decided to suspend night activities between 2 and 6 in the morning to limit social gatherings. While they alerted for the “explosive increase” of cases.

In the City, the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, said this Wednesday that for the moment no new restrictions are necessary. “We will be evaluating day by day, week by week, if it is necessary to propose any new measure. As of today we believe that what we are doing is how to deal with this situation,” he said during a press conference.

