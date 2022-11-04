Coronavirus | Claims about the unnecessary slowing down of corona vaccinations “are reminiscent of a conspiracy theory”, says THL

Healthcare professionals, who remain anonymous, expressed their concerns to Ilta-Sanom on Thursday that a conflict of interest might arise at THL.

Health and according to the Finnish Welfare Institute (THL), the claims presented in Ilta-Sanomie’s story were conspiracy theory-like.

Healthcare professionals who remain anonymous presented Ilta-Sanom on Thursday, his concern that “a conflict of interest may arise at THL that the research protocol guides population vaccination and vaccination recommendations or that THL will be tempted to schedule the corona vaccination of Finns in such a way that it serves hybrid immunity research without disturbing the research setting”.

THL takes a position on the matter in the report it sent to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) on Friday. The statement has been signed by the CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta and research professor Anne Hyvärinen.

In the investigation it is said that the claims made in IS about THL’s role as an infectious disease researcher and that the research would unduly influence the vaccination recommendations prepared by THL are baseless.

In addition, the report lists THL’s legal obligations to investigate infectious diseases and vaccinations and to give related recommendations and instructions. In addition, the report states that THL actively researches, among other things, the antibodies of Finns, so that its recommendations regarding vaccinations and the fight against infectious diseases could be based on the most up-to-date researched information about the Finnish population.

Clearing up THL was asked by the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd). Kiuru told about it on the messaging service Twitter on Thursday.

Kiuru has also asked THL for an explanation of the affiliations of the THL personnel involved in the preparation of the procurement recommendations for the national vaccination program.

The chain of events has been exceptional, admits the CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta.

“Evaluating affiliations is routine within THL. But these are rarely requested from outside,” Tervahauta commented.

“Of course, whenever requested, we provide an explanation and answer additional questions.”

In THL’s report, it is stated that the director of the Health Safety Department was more involved in the preparation of procurement recommendations Otto Helveteam manager Tuija Leinospecial researcher Heini Salo and a special researcher Simopekka Vänskä.

In addition, the report examines the members of the National Vaccination Expert Group (Krar) under THL. A research manager has been appointed to the group from THL Merit Melinspecialist researcher Heini Salo, senior physician Emmi SarvikiviOtto Helve and leading expert Mia Kontio. THL’s chief physician serves as Krari’s secretary Hanna Nohynek.

“None of the persons mentioned above has commercial cooperation with the vaccine manufacturers or ties to the aforementioned companies,” the report reads. This applies to both lists.

In addition, the report points out that, as mentioned in the IS story, THL has previously had significant research cooperation with vaccine manufacturers. Since then, commercial vaccine research has been incorporated, and THL no longer conducts commercial vaccine research.

However, Tervahauta considers Ilta-Sanom’s news to be more exceptional than the request for clarification.

“The story was a bit strange. I don’t know if the insinuation of freezing is a deliberate misunderstanding or a very strange interpretation.”

Helsingin Sanomat and Ilta-Sanomat are both part of the Sanoma Group.