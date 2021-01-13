Coronavirus Christmas was feared to cause an infection spike, but there are no indications – fewer applications are now being applied for tests

Lasse Lehtonen, Director of Diagnostics at Hus, recommends a corona test for anyone who suspects exposure.

After Christmas there are no signs of a corona spike.

There has been no significant increase in the number of infections in Uusimaa, and about three weeks have passed since Christmas. It seems that the Helsinki metropolitan area survived Christmas without a significant increase in infections, admits the chief physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Markku Mäkijärvi and Director of Diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen.

“It’s still a little early to say that Christmas went well. Christmas is celebrated for many days, but it looks quite promising, ”says Mäkijärvi.

However, according to Mäkijärvi, some indications of an increase in the number of coronavirus infections would have already been seen if Christmas had a spike in disease cases. After Christmas and New Year, infection rates have remained fairly unchanged.

“Infections have risen a bit, but the situation is pretty stable. On the other hand, we have not gotten down either, ”says Lehtonen.

In the Hus area 26,761 corona tests were performed last week, of which 901 were positive. This is 3.4 percent of the tests.

Tests are now performed in the Hus area in about 4,500 days, which is clearly less than during Christmas, when tests were performed at best in as many as 9,000 days.

There have been 743 positive cases per week. 221 new coronavirus infections were reported in Finland on Tuesday. Of the infections, 73 were in Helsinki.

Testing even a small number worries Mäkijärvi and Lehto. Hus therefore hopes that people will be sensitive to tests.

The small number of tests is likely to be influenced by several factors simultaneously.

“It may be that the issue is that we have been on vacation and there are so few weekdays left. Those are the best test days. It may also be that there is some kind of combat fatigue in the air, ”says Mäkijärvi. The share of young people in the number of tests has slightly decreased since the autumn. The reason for this is unknown.

Of course, test numbers have also been able to fall, in part because holidays and holidays have been spent in isolation. So there have been no specific reasons – information about exposure or symptoms – to apply for tests since Christmas.

“We’ve been away from school and work, more just with my own gang. On the other hand, it shows that the restrictions work. ”

For tests however, you could now apply very easily, says Lehtonen.

“I would recommend applying for the tests yourself if you suspect exposure yourself, this is not an official recommendation. Especially now that we are trying to trace the British variant [viruksen uusi muunnos] it would be very important to find those infections and prevent further infections. This should be done quickly, otherwise it will [virusmuunnos] get out of hand. ”

There are currently very good resources for testing, Lehtonen promises.

“I wish we could get to the pre-Christmas level. At least 7,000 tests a day should be achieved, a little over. ”

At present, according to Lehtonen, there are no special groups of people or situations in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area whose share of disease numbers would have been emphasized. ¨

“Exposure situations are very evenly distributed. Nothing special has emerged where the number of diseases is especially increasing. ”