Coronavirus: Chiranjeevi’s son and South’s superstar Ram Charan has been found positive. On 29 December, he put the information in front of the world on social media. According to the post, he has written about being asymptomatic (without symptoms) and said that he has quarantined himself at home on the advice of a doctor.

South superstar Ram Charan Corona infected

He appealed to the people that the people who came in contact with him in the last few days should get corona virus infection checked. He wrote on Twitter, “The result of my Kovid-19 investigation has come positive. I have no symptoms and am quarantined at home. Hopefully, I will be healthy and come out more strongly.”

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF – Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Health information given on social media

Last week, he celebrated Christmas with Allu Arjun, Niharika and a few others. On Christmas evening, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, Allu Arjun, Niharika Konidela and other relatives were together. They gave each other gifts as Santa in the joy of Christmas.

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun shared the picture of that evening on social media. While releasing the party photo, Ram Charan had greeted Christmas.

Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Allu Sheerish, Allu Bobby, Chiranjeevi’s daughters Shreeja and Shushmita were also present at the Christmas party. Now, it seems that all those present in the party will need to get corona virus tested.

