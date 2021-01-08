Coronavirus China was frightened by new infections: In the fall, domestic tourism was encouraged, now it is being curbed

China’s largest cluster of diseases for many months closed the city of Shijiazhuang, which has a population of two in Finland.

China is concerned about new cases of covid-19 as the number of vectors appears to be on the rise. The concern is affected by the soon-to-begin Chinese holiday and travel season.

There are a wide range of figures on the daily amounts tested positive, but there are at least more cases than ever before in late summer. For example BBC said a total of more than 140 new locally acquired infections were reported in China on Thursday.

Over authorities in ten cities and counties have this week urged people not to travel “unnecessarily” during the upcoming New Year’s holiday, Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post reports. report. The call has been made in Beijing and Shanghai, among others.

Chinese state railways, meanwhile, said money would be refunded for tickets purchased before Thursday.

These are big messages in China, as during the Chinese New Year holiday season from January to February, the Chinese usually meet their family and relatives. That’s when about 400 million train journeys are usually made, as there are a lot of migrant workers in China.

The authorities are now operating in a completely different way than last autumn during the big holiday week of early October. That’s when the Chinese authorities outright enticed citizens to travel, and hundreds of millions of people obeyed. Despite extensive domestic tourism, the coronavirus did not burst into flames again.

China got the coronavirus well under control after the Wuhan crisis in the early part of the year, and has proudly compared itself to Western countries squirming in the grip of a coronavirus. When HS interviewed the Beijingers in the fall, they were already having trouble remembering the annoyances caused by the pandemic. Life in Beijing had returned so normal.

At no point has China gotten rid of the coronavirus completely, but once the cases have been found, they have been responded to quickly and with gigantic action.

Few examples:

When a dozen cases were found in Qingdao City in October, the region’s nine million residents were tested in five days. When two hundred cases were found in Kashgar in a factory dormitory, the city was closed.

In this way, the virus has been suppressed in various places quickly.

Bridge during the week, China closed the city of Shijiazhuang with 11 million inhabitants. Most of the cases of disease reported by China on Thursday are from that city. It is about 300 kilometers southwest of Beijing.

The blockade means that residents will not be allowed to travel out of town and that their movement will be restricted anyway. Schools are closed and mail delivery stops. Residents are currently being tested at thousands of test stations.