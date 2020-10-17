While France is still trying to stem the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation is settling in China: several hundred thousand people have already been vaccinated there. “These have been emergency measures since last July, indicates Friday, October 16 the journalist France Televisions Arnaud Miguet, live from Beijing. They concern medical personnel, civil servants, customs officers, but also more recently students wishing to go abroad“. However, no vaccine has yet been licensed.”In China, there are four vaccines that are in the final phase of clinical trials, with some of them showing promising results, such as Sinovac, according to the scientific journal The Lancet“, continues the journalist.

Chinese authorities are going so far as to predict that a vaccine could be marketed and available to the general public by the end of November. And this, all over the world. “It is still necessary that the different drug agencies in different countries approve a Chinese vaccine“, specifies Arnaud Miguet. Some countries have already ordered: Brazil, Turkey, Morocco, or even Indonesia.

The JT

The other subjects of the news