Coronavirus China refused to provide WHO researchers with information that could have helped determine the origin of the coronavirus

China refused to share raw data that could have helped understand the origins of the corona pandemic, a team of researchers under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

Newspapers report on the matter The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

Among other things, Chinese authorities refused to provide information on 174 cases of corona that were detected in the early stages of the epidemic in December 2019, The Wall Street Journal reports.

WHO a team of researchers recently returned from a nearly month-long trip from Wuhan, China. Their purpose was to find out how and when the coronavirus first began to spread in China.

The researchers visited, among other things, the food market in Huanan, which has been called the source of a new kind of coronavirus.

China’s reluctance to shed light on the early stages of the corona epidemic makes it difficult for researchers to gather important clues, which could prevent similar health crises from being prevented in the future.

WHO:n leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed on Friday that the research team’s trip to Wuhan did not provide certainty as to where the coronavirus pandemic originated.

Several members of the research team report, according to The New York Times, that Chinese researchers were frustrated by their persistent demands for information. In addition, the Chinese authorities called on the team to support the government’s report on the origin of the virus, which includes, among other things, an unproven view that the virus had spread to China from abroad.

“I am under the impression that the entire mission was mainly a geopolitical”, Danish epidemiologist belonging to the group of researchers, Thea Kølsen Fischer told The New York Times.

“Everyone knows what kind of pressure China has to be open to research and how much guilt may be involved.”

China’s according to the authorities, they did not have enough time to collect detailed data, so the information obtained was mainly a summary. Thus, the researchers did not have the opportunity to access the raw data themselves.

WHO researchers intend to continue to put pressure on their Chinese colleagues in hopes of raw data and other additional information.

The researchers said they considered the trip a success mainly because the discussion and research collaboration with China continues.

On the other hand, the group was criticized for revealing a controversial theory at a press conference summing up the expedition that the virus might have spread with frozen food. Critics say this was a “public relations victory” for China, The New York Times reports.

The United States national security adviser Jake Sullivan in a White House press release on Saturday called on China to release information on the early stages of the corona pandemic. According to Sullivan, the United States is “deeply concerned” about how the early findings of the covid-19 investigation were communicated. In the United States, according to Sullivan, questions have also been raised about what kind of process led to these conclusions.

“It is vital that the report is independent and that the findings of the experts are free from any intervention or changes made by the Chinese government,” Sullivan said in a statement.

The United States and China have blamed each other on issues related to the start of the corona pandemic on several occasions. The countries have also made accusations against each other in the context of the WHO investigation. The United States has demanded transparency from China, while China has accused the United States of politicizing the matter.