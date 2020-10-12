The previous mass test in June in Beijing, China is hitting the second wave of hard grips.

China’s authorities said on Monday they would do a five-day corona test on all residents of the million-strong city of Qingdao. The port city southeast of Beijing has a population of 9.4 million. This was reported by the news agency AFP.

Qingdao health authorities decided to test the entire city after six coronary infections were diagnosed at a local hospital on Sunday. These are the first mass tests in China in months.

China has done its utmost to prevent the second wave of the corona epidemic from unleashing on the ground. A total of 140,000 new patients with coronary symptoms and members of the medical staff had been tested in the city before Sunday, according to Qingdao authorities.

The last time China reported extensive tests was in June, when the epidemic was feared to spread in Beijing due to infection chains linked to the esophagus.

By Friday, a total of 1,159,700 samples had been tested in Finland due to suspected coronavirus infection throughout the epidemic. 37,500 new samples were collected from Thursday to Friday, he says Department of Health and Welfare.