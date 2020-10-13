Six new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Qingdao, eastern China, Sunday, October 11. It’s a shudder, hardly enough to talk about a resurgence of the disease, but the threat is taken very seriously by the authorities. The six patients were infected on Chinese territory, from where the pandemic started.

This is a first for two months (the other cases had been imported) and an important signal. So to avoid another uncontrollable wave, the authorities launched a massive screening campaign. Day and night, the inhabitants are subjected to tests. The objective is to test the nine million inhabitants in five days, to identify contact cases as quickly as possible. “It was unexpected, but we came quickly to take the test”, Comments a resident, in the edition of the 20 Hours of Monday, October 12.

The JT

The other subjects of the news