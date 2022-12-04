Coronavirus | China does not want to accept corona vaccines from Western countries – infections are on the rise

According to the US intelligence service, China does not want Western vaccines, even though the country’s corona situation is getting worse all the time and protests threaten the administration.

Director of Intelligence Avril Haines told about it at a security seminar organized in California on Saturday. According to Haines, China does not want Western vaccines, even if they are, according to experts, more effective than the vaccines developed in China, especially against the omikron variant of the coronavirus.

China’s corona cases have been on the rise, even though the country has followed zero tolerance regarding infections throughout the pandemic. The strict corona measures have caused people to protest against the country’s administration in demonstrations. The protesters have even demanded the resignation of the president, which is very unusual in China.

of the United States according to the intelligence service, the protests are not a threat at the moment, and it does not believe in a change of power in China. Despite the growing public pressure and the number of corona infections, according to Haines, Western vaccines have not been suitable for Xi Jinping.

The White House previously said that China has not asked the United States for corona vaccines. So far, China has not accepted any foreign corona vaccine, instead it relies on vaccines produced in the country itself. According to some studies, Chinese vaccines are not as effective as vaccines developed in Western countries.

China’s corona infections have been growing sharply since the beginning of November. Extensive testing and various restrictions are in use in the country. Among other things, Beijingers are required to have a negative corona test taken within 48 hours, for example to enter cafes.