In China, the race for the vaccine against Covid-19 has been launched since January. Out of 59 vaccines in preparation around the world, 11 are Chinese. The CEO of the Sinovac company, which is working on one of the main vaccines, does not hide his optimism. “So far there are no side effects and 90% of our employees have already been vaccinated. As for the general public in China, Brazil or Indonesia, they should receive the vaccine by the end of the year. ‘year or the beginning of next year “, says Yin Weidong.

A vaccine a priori inoculated in 2 doses

In the Sinovac laboratories, they are working hard for this vaccine called “Coronavac”. It should be inoculated in 2 doses two to four weeks apart. Its price remains unknown. The vaccine is already being produced on a large scale for the Chinese and foreign market. Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia have already ordered. While clinical trials are still ongoing, authorities are sure China is leading the way.