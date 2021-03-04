Given the increase in the coronavirus contagion curve in recent days, Chile increased restrictions in 43 areas of the country, among them, the city of Santiago.

Large cities in the south of the country such as Concepción, Talcahuano and Temuco will enter total quarantine after registering a sustained increase in new infections in the area, with more than 3,600 active cases in the Biobío Region, 500 kilometers south of the capital.

In turn, the Ministry of Health decreed that 12 communes of the Metropolitan Region, in which Santiago de Chile is located, back from this Saturday to the second phase of the Government’s “Step by Step” plan, forcing about 3, 5 million people (almost 50% of its inhabitants) a quarantine on weekends.

Enrique Paris, Minister of Health, revealed in the daily balance of the pandemic, that “we it worries a lot the increase in cases in the Metropolitan Region “.

“For several weeks we have seen a sustained increase of cases in different regions of the country, “said the Undersecretary of Public Health, Paula Daza, explaining that after a year of pandemic” there is pandemic fatigue “, fatigue that they assure they have fought with” repeated calls to maintain self-care measures ” .

More extreme cases, such as the O’Higgins Region, in central Chile, recorded in seven days 40% more infected by coronavirus.

At the national level, while the Government authorized the start of the school year and at least 43 schools have presented positive cases of Covid-19, forcing their communities to take confinement measures, the positivity rate in seven days increased by 16%.

According to the daily report led by the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, in the last 24 hours they were detected 4,567 new infections by coronavirus, reaching more than 840,000 infected since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

In addition, the health authorities reported the death of 134 people during the last day, adding to date 20,838 confirmed deaths from causes linked to Covid-19 (more than 27,000 considering suspected cases).

With more than 25,000 patients in the active stage of the disease throughout the country, that is, capable of spreading the virus, to date 1,721 people remain hospitalized in intensive care units, of which 1,473 receive mechanical ventilation support.

Chile, which began a massive vaccination campaign a month ago after the arrival of a large shipment of Sinovac doses, is leading the inoculation process in Latin America with more than 3.8 million people vaccinated to date.

Negotiating in advance with various laboratories globally, Chile has committed a total of 35 million doses that will be distributed through its extensive primary care network spread throughout the national territory.

The Chilean government’s plan involves immunizing the entire population at risk (about 5 million people) in the first quarter of 2021 and the rest of the target population (15 million) in the first six months of the year.

With data from EFE and Télam

