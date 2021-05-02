Chile acquired four million additional doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine and start immunizing people between the ages of 35 and 45 the next two weeks prior to the constituent elections, President Sebastián Piñera reported.

The president said that three million will arrive in May, half of that batch on Sunday, which will total 17.2 million doses of that drug received by the South American country in the first half of 2021.

Along with those 17.2 million, almost 2.6 million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and 158,000 of the AstraZeneca vaccine have already been received via the international COVAX mechanism.

In addition, the vaccination schedule will be advanced and next week all people between 45 and 40 years old can be inoculated, and the population between 39 and 35 years old the following week, prior to the elections of the Constituent Convention to prepare a new fundamental letter, of mayors, councilors and governors, scheduled for May 15 and 16.

Authorities expect to have seven million people with two doses of the vaccine by that date.

A vaccinated street person in Santiago de Chile. Reuters photo

According to the latest figures offered by the authorities, almost 8.1 million people (52.9% of the vaccinable population) they have received one dose and almost 6.7 million have received two doses (44% of the population).

These figures place Chile as the second country with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated population in the world, only behind Israel, according to the authorities.

Chile surpassed this Sunday the 26,500 deaths from covid-19 after adding 104 deaths in the last 24 hours, in addition to adding 6,122 new infected, leaving the total balance of infections at more than 1.2 million since the health crisis began.

In total, the number of deaths is 26,561 and the national rate of positivity – number of infections per 100 PCR tests – in the last 24 hours was 8.5% after more than 66,000 tests were carried out, authorities reported sanitary.

In recent weeks, cases had surpassed all-time highs, above 9,000, but for a week they stabilized at around 6,000, a progress that led the authorities to deconfine a dozen cities in the capital this week.

Since mid-March the country has been plunged into a second wave of the pandemic that put the health system on the ropes and forced to close the borders and confine more than 90% of the population for weeks.

Despite stabilization of infections, saturation of intensive care units remains for weeks above 95% and in the last 24 hours the number of critical patients was 3,318, which implies that there are only around 250 free beds available in units of this type.

The country has been in a state of emergency for more than a year due to catastrophe, it has been closing its borders since April and the curfew applies from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Source: AP and EFE

PB