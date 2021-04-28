More than 26 thousand deaths due to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, Chile reached this Wednesday the 8,035,014 vaccinated people with the first dose of any of the available vaccines, becoming the second country that inoculated the most worldwide.

“A total of 8,035,014 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and 6,461,792 have already received the two corresponding doses, that is, they completed their vaccination,” the Chilean health portfolio detailed in a statement.

The Chilean government highlighted that a 42.5% of the population have already received both doses, which places Chile in second place in the world ranking with the highest percentage of the population completely vaccinated, only surpassed by Israel.

It also specified that the 54.1% of those injected are women Y 45.9% men, while 2,986,851 adults older than 60 years participated in the inoculation process.

Chile registers more than 4,000 new cases and 53 deaths from coronavirus in the last day. PHOTO: DPA

The neighboring country began mass vaccination on February 3 and to date has received shipments of the Chinese product Coronavac, the drug from the US laboratory Pfizer and recently the first from the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca, questioned for having generated cases of thrombosis (blood clots ), especially among middle-aged women.

In Chile 1,184,271 people have been infected, of which 26,073 died, according to the latest health report cited by local media and the Sputnik news agency.

Globally, there are 148,128,030 confirmed cases and 3,124,905 deaths, according to the latest report from the World Health Organization.

