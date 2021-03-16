Coronavirus Children under the age of 10 do a corona test for themselves on video, and this is the daily life of more and more children in Germany

There is one region in Germany that has set an example for others, as everyone is responsible for corona tests.

Kirchentellinsfurt

“Eins, zwei, Drei, Vier, Fünf ”, eight years old Anna and nine years old Amelie rotate the corona test stick alternately in both nostrils. Both rotations slowly count to five.

Thus began the school day for primary school children in the small town of Kirchentellinsfurt in southern Germany on Monday. Schoolchildren waited at the desk for a quarterly home test announcing the result of the corona test, which is now relied on in Germany.