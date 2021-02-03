Coronavirus Chief Physician: The coronavirus situation in schools easily seems worse than reality

A total of 54 coronavirus infections were diagnosed in Helsinki’s primary schools and kindergartens last week.

Helsinki a few cases of coronavirus have been reported in schools and daycare centers where there is reason to suspect viral transformation.

Certain cases of virus transformation have not yet been identified in schools, as sequencing to ensure the inheritance of the virus takes about two weeks.

Helsinki Director of Education Liisa Pohjolaisen according to the epidemic situation in schools has remained relatively stable. The situation of schools would seem to follow the national epidemic situation.

“Infections and exposures are coming at a steady pace. The sources of infections are hardly in schools, but at home, in the family and in leisure time, ”says Pohjolainen.

A total of 54 coronavirus infections were diagnosed in Helsinki’s primary schools and kindergartens last week. One week earlier, there were 37 infections.

Of last week’s infections, 36 were found in schools and 18 in kindergartens.

For the coronavirus there were at least 757 exposed people in schools and kindergartens last week, compared with 646 a week earlier. The exact number of exposed people is actually slightly higher, as the number of exposed people is not reported for schools with less than five exposed people.

At least 615 of those exposed were in schools, which is 131 more than a week earlier.

HS said on Monday that 799 people in Vantaa have been quarantined due to exposure at school or kindergarten.

Deputy Mayor of Vantaa Timo Aronkytö said he was concerned about the number of quarantined people. He also pointed out that the number of exposed people is in the same size range as in November-December.

Helsinki has tightened its quarantine guidelines for coronavirus exposures somewhat. In the past, those suspected of being infected with the virus were quarantined for 14 days and in other cases for 10 days.

“As a precautionary measure, everyone has now been quarantined for 14 days,” says Pohjolainen.

Chief Infectious Disorder, Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Asko Järvisen according to the situation in schools easily seems worse than reality.

“There are remarkably few further infections in schools, but the number of traces is large,” says Järvinen.

Like the Nordic people, Järvinen also points out that a significant part of school-age infections in the Helsinki metropolitan area have come from leisure time.

One According to Järvinen, a factor that slows down the detection of viral variants is the inefficiency in screening samples sent for sequencing.

Sequencing provides certainty as to whether or not it is a viral variant.

Currently, virus samples are sent for sequencing if the absence of the S gene is detected in a coronavirus test.

However, most S gene-negative samples are unlikely to prove to be a viral variant.

“There have been messages from other Nordic countries that the conversion could be in less than ten per cent of the samples. Our first estimate was just under half, ”says Järvinen.

“An S-gene negative can’t be considered very good because it leads to unnecessary alerts a little too often.”

Samples however, attempts are now being made to improve screening by changing the testing method.

“The PCR converter can identify possible conversions faster and more accurately,” says Järvinen.

The method is already in use in the Hus laboratory and the goal is to get all the samples into a PCR converter.

As samples can be screened more efficiently, sequencing may also be accelerated.

More robust tracing of suspected GM viruses can also be relaxed.

According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), 127 cases of virus transformation had been detected in Finland by Wednesday. Of the cases, 116 have been variants detected for the first time in the UK and 11 variants observed in South Africa.

The majority of virus transformation cases have been detected in Helsinki.