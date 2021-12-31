Coronavirus Chief physician: In Helsinki, 40 percent of the tests are already positive, extensive tracing of the infection has practically been abandoned

Sanna Isosomppi, Chief Physician of Helsinki’s Epidemiological Operations, confirms to HS that infection surveillance now focuses on high-risk situations, such as infections in social and health care units.

Coronavirus cases the tracing of the infection has practically stopped in Helsinki, said the city’s chief epidemiologist Sanna Isosomppi Ylen Radio Finland Day in an interview on Friday.

Isosomppi says Ylellethat tracing is no longer carried out in “limited high-risk situations”. These include infections in social and health care units. According to Isosomp, tracking is still effective in them.

Isosomppi tells HS that Helsinki has gradually moved towards prioritized and targeted tracking during the autumn in accordance with national guidelines.

It has already been reported that the surveillance of the infection has been severely congested in Helsinki and elsewhere in the Helsinki metropolitan area. This has been the case, despite the recent increase in the number of tracers. There are now 150 employees working in tracking in Helsinki.

Read more: Corona tracing is blocked in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area – Exposed people are reached so late that quarantine has ended

Read more: Helsinki’s congested infection tracking is now sending notifications via text message

In Helsinki more than 40% of corona tests performed in the last three days have been positive. That means a lot of infections are hidden.

“In a situation where there are a lot of infections in the population, testing and tracing will no longer be able to effectively contain the epidemic,” says Isosomppi.

In the Hus area, test capacity is now targeted at disease risk groups and social and health care workers.

Relying on testing and tracing is particularly difficult during the omicron variant, as the variant spreads faster and more sensitively than before.

“The virus can infect as early as two days before the onset of symptoms, and the incubation period for the disease is three days or even less with omicron. If a person applies for a test as a symptom, he or she may have already infected two days earlier with someone who must be infected at the time the infectious person applies for the test. With this logic, the chain of infection escapes us, ”says Isosomppi.

Isosomppi now emphasizes the townspeople’s own responsibility in preventing the spread of the epidemic.

Those who have been vaccinated twice or thrice against the disease are generally not quarantined by an infectious disease physician, and not all those exposed or even symptomatic are tested in the Hus area. However, Isosomppi also recommends exposed fully vaccinated people to use common sense and avoid contact on their own, whether they have symptoms or not.

Reason

When infection surveillance and testing are not enough, what are the ways to make the epidemic peak?

“The most important thing is that everyone applying for coronary immunizations is covered when it comes to vaccination. In addition, it is important to follow the existing restrictions and recommendations and, in any case, reduce contacts, ”says Isosomppi.

Anyone who develops symptoms suggestive of coronary heart disease should avoid contact with others and stay home to recover.

Isosomppi emphasizes the importance of reducing contact not only in preventing the spread of coronavirus, but also rs virus and influenza virus. Preventing the spread of all three viruses secures the carrying capacity of hospitals.

The use of a mask, safety intervals and good coughing and hand hygiene also help to combat these.

In Finland more than 11,000 coronary infections were reported on Friday. According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), new cases of coronavirus have been reported, especially in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts, about 8,000.

Due to reporting delays, this week THL will still report nearly 2,000 infections during the Christmas period on Friday.

Read more: THL’s Salminen: “In Finland, the number of cases may increase significantly” – More than 11,000 corona infections were reported on Friday

Almost 43,000 infections have been diagnosed across the country in the last two weeks, compared with just over 21,000 in the two weeks before.

In the municipalities of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, the incidence rate of the coronavirus, ie the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, is already over a thousand.

Isosomppi reminds us that the situation is not hopeless. Everyone can still influence the coronary situation by taking turns taking vaccinations and limiting their contacts and taking care of hygiene measures.

“Vaccinations have progressed and there is a lot of immunity in the population. It is too early to say how much omicron will cause an increase in the need for hospitalization, but initial estimates have shown that although there are many infections, omicron does not often lead to serious illness as delta. ”