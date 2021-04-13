Coronavirus Changing vaccination schedule raises opposition in several hospital districts – round ends today

The surprise of the epidemic, the clusters of disease, and the lagging behind in their own area worried the opinion round.

Vaccination order The change raises resistance in several hospital districts, where the coronary situation is easier than in the worst areas of Southern Finland.

Instead, the proposal of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is expected to receive support in the hospital districts of Southwest Finland and Helsinki and Uusimaa, where the situation has been serious for a long time.

In a round of statements, the government asked for a position from, among others, hospital districts. The statement expired on Tuesday.

According to the government’s proposal, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) could, based on its assessment, distribute part of the vaccine batches to the worst epidemic areas after vaccinating coronary staff, nursing home staff, 70-year-olds and at-risk groups.

The change would be temporary, as the regulation would remain in force until the end of May.

For example In Northern Ostrobothnia, Western Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia, there is no support for directing vaccines to southern Finland.

“There is a risk that Northern Finland will be left behind in vaccinations,” says the joint statement from the hospital districts.

In the Vaasa Hospital District, it is considered that, for example, the surprise of the epidemic and possible disease clusters that break out across the country bring challenges.

In North Karelia, on the other hand, attention is paid to the large elderly groups in the region.

“Vaccinations for people over the age of 70 will take another two weeks, and full vaccination of at-risk groups will take until mid-May with current vaccine volumes. Only then will the redistribution of vaccines start so late from an epidemiological point of view that it will no longer be necessary to introduce it at all, ”says the managing director of the hospital district of the region. Ilkka Pirskanen justifies.

The Pirkanmaa Hospital District sees problems in targeting. The consortium of Kymenlaakso social and health services would also weigh the pros and cons. The issue is also opposed in North Savo and South Karelia.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District is, as expected, in favor of centralization, as the situation in the area has been more difficult throughout the year than elsewhere.

The situation has also been serious for a long time in the hospital district of Southwest Finland, which considers the proposal to be good. In Southwest Finland, it is considered that regional concentration should last longer than planned.

Targeting is also well received in Satakunta.