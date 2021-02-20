Coronavirus “Changing the vaccination schedule can be considered once the risk groups have received vaccine protection,” says Hanna Nohynek, THL’s chief physician

Antti Rinne (sd), chairman of the Constitutional Committee, called for consideration to be given to a model in which coronary vaccinations would be emphasized in areas with high rates of infection. According to Nohynek, the difference should be significant in order for the regional emphasis to be justified.

Health and Chief Physician of the Department of Welfare (THL) Hanna Nohynek supports the idea of ​​rethinking the order in which coronary vaccines are given in the light of regional developments in the infection situation.

He said there was a need for an in-depth discussion on the subject, but it was still not possible to change the vaccination schedule.

“The new vaccination schedule could be considered, but its implementation could only come into question after people at medical risk and over the age of 70 have received vaccine protection,” Nohynek told HS on the phone.

The current vaccination schedule is based on a medical risk assessment and aims to be as effective as possible: to prevent deaths, loss of life years and the burden of disease. In addition, efforts are made to maintain the carrying capacity of healthcare. The order of vaccination is also currently recorded in the relevant Government Decree.

According to Nohynek, after vaccination of risk groups, in addition to a comprehensive discussion, there is also a need to consider whether the Government Decree on coronary vaccinations should be opened.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs chairman Antti Rinne (sd) proposed on Friday In an interview with HSthat the vaccination schedule should be considered in view of the rapid deterioration of the coronavirus situation.

“From a fundamental rights perspective, it would be justified to go through how mass vaccinations for working-age people are directed. Should the epidemiological basis of the disease situation be reflected in the vaccination order so that vaccinations are more concentrated in densely populated areas and where people cross borders, ”Rinne asked.

On Thursday, THL recommended that you should not travel from Uusimaa elsewhere, as fast-spreading virus variants seem to be more common in Uusimaa than elsewhere in Finland. In addition, the virus variant appears to be spreading particularly abruptly in densely populated areas.

Slope proposed a model in which regional emphasis on vaccination would avoid stricter restrictive measures, such as restricting internal movement.

Even nohynek According to the THL, modeling was carried out last autumn on whether the transition to regional vaccination is profitable. The end result was that regional differences in infection rates would need to be significant in order for the regional vaccination schedule to be effective to change.

“It takes two to three weeks for vaccine protection to emerge after you receive the vaccine. In addition, infections come in clusters, which can make it difficult to target vaccinations regionally. There is also currently no comprehensive evidence of how much the vaccine reduces asymptomatic infections. This is important for breaking the supply chains, ”he says.

Sanna Ritanoro and Tuula Henriksson gave Seija Packalen a coronavirus vaccine at the Attendo Venla nursing home in Nurmijärvi at the end of January.­

Even nohynek According to the Commission, the vaccines currently available also provide good protection against serious forms of the disease caused by the viruses, but their ability to prevent the mild disease caused by the viruses and the secretion of the virus has been impaired.

At the same time, he reminds that there are about a million people in Finland at medical risk. Vaccination of them and those over 70 years of age seems to continue at least until April, if the current estimates of the arrival of vaccine doses in Finland come true. Of course, it is a good idea to have a discussion about the vaccination schedule earlier.

“If a decision is made to move to regional vaccination, the issue will require a solid rationale as to why this is being done. One important question is what it means from a constitutional perspective if some areas are favored and others are allowed to wait for their vaccinations, ”says Nohynek.