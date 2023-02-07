Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Coronavirus | Chancellor of the Exchequer: The coronavirus disease no longer meets the requirements of a universally dangerous infectious disease

February 7, 2023
In order for a disease to be classified as a universally dangerous infectious disease, it must fulfill three conditions. The criteria concern the contagiousness and dangerousness of the disease, as well as the prevention of the spread of the disease by means of measures aimed at the person.

The State Council the Chancellor of Justice’s report on the classification of the coronavirus disease as a universally dangerous infectious disease has been completed.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöystin according to several expert bodies have stated that the coronavirus disease no longer meets all the statutory criteria for the classification of a universally dangerous infectious disease.

Health and the welfare department has stated that the properties of diseases, such as contagiousness and dangerousness, can change according to the evolution of pathogens, the strains circulating at any given time and the immunity of the population.

“However, the Infectious Diseases Advisory Board, which operates as an expert body for combating infectious diseases in connection with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, has considered that the disease can no longer be combated by measures aimed at individuals (isolation, tracking, quarantine),” states Pöysti.

The Chancellor of Justice considers that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health should immediately take measures to change the government decree on infectious diseases, if there are no longer acceptable medical-epidemiological reasons and constitutional legal grounds for the current classification of the coronavirus disease.

Attorney general considers it important that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health regularly monitors the fulfillment of the requirements laid down in the Infectious Diseases Act for infectious diseases of general danger.

The criteria-based evaluation should be based on the most up-to-date, sufficiently versatile and reliable and openly documented sources based on medical and epidemiological information.

The ministry must also ensure that experts and key stakeholders are consulted and participate in the preparation of legislation in accordance with good law preparation practice.

Correction 7.2. at 11:01 p.m.: Corrected the original title of the story, which stated that the chancellor of justice is pushing the ministry to remove the coronavirus from the list of infectious diseases of universal danger. The Chancellor of Justice has not acted this way.

