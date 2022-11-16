Coronavirus | Central Finland’s hospital district responds to STM’s vaccination guidelines

The STM’s instructions are also opposed by other hospital districts belonging to the special responsibility area of ​​Kuopio University Hospital, says Jyrki Jalkanen, head physician of KSSHP.

Middle Finland the hospital district (KSSHP) opposes the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s (STM) corona vaccination guidelines and does not start the fourth corona vaccinations of basically healthy adults.

The STM has instructed municipalities and welfare areas to offer booster doses of fall winter corona vaccines to all those whose vaccination is deemed justified by a doctor. In practice, it is about the fourth doses of basically healthy 18-59 year olds.

In the area of ​​KSSHP, it has been decided to continue giving corona vaccines in accordance with the recommendations of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL).

KSSHP vs. Chief Medical Officer Jyrki Jalkanen says that other hospital districts belonging to the special responsibility area of ​​Kuopio University Hospital are on the same lines. This means the hospital districts of Pohjois Savo, Etelä Savo, Itä Savo and North Karelia.

“We are of the same mind as the leaders of the area and we are trying to get a uniform practice for the university hospital area.”

Real Finland the hospital district already said last week that it is not going to recommend to the municipalities the fourth doses of basic healthy adults or certain groups of employees.

Based on the Infectious Diseases Act, municipalities are responsible for the health safety of their own population, but the hospital district plays a significant role as a consulting body.

Middle Finland there are several reasons for the decision.

“STM’s instructions are political. We want to make recommendations based on medical science,” says Jalkanen.

By this, he refers to THL’s recommendations, which are made on the basis of, among other things, a medical assessment. THL recommends booster doses for the fall and winter for people over 65 years of age and those who belong to medical risk groups. The justification is the greatest risk of severe corona disease.

Also THL has expressed that he considers STM’s instructions as a “political expression of will”.

In addition, KSSHP’s decision was influenced by the scarce resources of health care and on the other hand by the easing of the epidemic situation.

“Transferring personnel to vaccination activities is always away from somewhere else. When we know that the effect of vaccinations on morbidity is small and short-lived, it would waste resources,” says Jalkanen.

“Furthermore, the wave of infections seems to be easing in this area, and because of that, it is not the best possible time to give booster vaccinations anymore.”