Coronavirus Center Member MP Markus Lohella coronavirus infection

Markus Lohi says he is well.

Downtown Vice President, MP Markus Loh has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. Salmon talks about it on their Twitter account.

Salmon says on Twitter that his close contacts know about it. He says he will isolate himself from other people for just over a week.

“I have two vaccines. My symptoms are the usual symptoms of the flu. My condition is very good considering the conditions, ”says Lohi.

From Parliament it is reported that the work of the Social and Health Committee continues despite the salmon coronary infection. Salmon is the chairman of the committee. Regarding the occupational health care in Parliament, it is estimated that no exposures were observed from the committee’s Friday meeting.

Admittedly, two MPs from that committee have been exposed in other contexts.

Also a Member of the Social Democrats Paula Werning has become infected with the coronavirus. Werning confirmed this in a Facebook update released Thursday night.

Werning is in isolation. He has said he will continue to work remotely from home.

The other week, the foreign minister was told Pekka Haaviston (green) and Member of Parliament Jouni Ovaskan (central) coronary infections.