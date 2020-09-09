The back-to-school seminar Wednesday September 9 will not be like any other government seminar. he take place in video conferencing because Jeans Castex is in isolation after being in contact with Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme, who tested positive for coronavirus. For the photo, it is missed. This seminar will be held entirely by screens interposed with the ministers in their office, as well as the President of the Republic in his, each in front of his computer screen.

Jeans Castex has been in contact with the director of the Tour de France, tested positive at Covid-19. He is considered a contact case and must therefore remain in isolation. Jeans Castex was tested on Tuesday. The result is negative. The Pfirst minister will be tested again Saturday. By then, everyone’s fingers crossed. In his diary, last Monday, there was indeed a lunch with Emmanuel Macron.

