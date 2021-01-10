Concern about the epidemiological situation in Tucumán grows. In the last 24 hours the province registered three deaths by coronavirus and 203 new positive cases, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Saturday.

The fatal victims are a 65-year-old woman and two men, 55 and 61. All had symptoms of Covid-19 pneumonia and were admitted to private sanatoriums with mechanical respiratory assistance.

The deaths in the province since the beginning of the pandemic, in March, now they reach 1,440.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, rose again after 187 positives reported on Friday.

The Department of Capital was the one with the most infected this Saturday, with 84, and carries 32,659 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other positives were diagnosed in the following districts: Old Tafi, with 21; Cruz Alta and Río Chico, fifteen; Leales and Yerba Buena, ten; Famaillá, nine; Alberdi, eight; Lules, six; Chicligasta, La Cocha and Monteros, five; Tafí del Valle and Trancas, three; Simoca, two; Burruyacú and Graneros, one at each location.

With a total of 69,512 cases, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates the most infections, after Buenos Aires, Capital Federal, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

Official report of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tucumán, updated to this Saturday.

There are 269 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in public hospitals and private health centers, of which 43 require mechanical ventilation.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 65,454 people (represents 94% of the tucumanos who contracted it), while active cases increased to 2,618 (There were 2,476 on Friday).

Night ban

Tucuman adhered to the decree of the national government Friday that suggests restrict nighttime circulation in the provinces.

The Emergency Operational Committee (COE) issued a resolution in which it established (based on the disposition of the Casa Rosada) prohibit traffic from 1 to 6 in the morning, starting this Sunday.

“The objective is discourage social gatherings in large quantities that were registered in the last weeks at night, “explained the Undersecretary General of the Interior, Pedro Sandilli. Those encounters became sources of contagion of Covid-19.

A night traffic control in Tucumán.

“From zero hour on Sunday until January 31, this resolution will govern and the only people who can circulate during that time are those who justify with the corresponding permission that at the time the COE issued, “the official clarified.

In addition, he explained that for the moment other flexibilities will not be modified, such as tourism or entry of people to the province.

LP