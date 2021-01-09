Concern about the epidemiological situation in Tucumán grows. In the last 24 hours the province registered a death by coronavirus and 187 new positive cases, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its reports this Friday.

The fatal victim is a 63 year old man with comorbidities who was admitted to intensive care in a public hospital.

The deaths in the province since the beginning of the pandemic, in March, now They reach 1,437.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, showed a significant drop after five consecutive days on the rise. 236 positives had been reported on Thursday.

The Department of Capital was the one with the most infected this Friday, with 88, and carries 32,575 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other positives were diagnosed in the following districts: Good herb, with 26; Alberdi, 12; Chicligasta, 10; Tafí Viejo and Lules, nine; High Cross, seven; Loyal, six; La Cocha and Burruyacú, five; Little River, three; Monteros and Tafí del Valle, two; and Famaillá, Graneros and Simoca, one.

With a total of 69,309 cases, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates the most infections, after Buenos Aires, Capital Federal, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

Official report of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tucumán, updated to this Friday.

There are 264 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in public hospitals and private health centers, of which 40 require mechanical ventilation.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 65,396 people (represents 94% of the tucumanos who contracted it), while active cases increased to 2,476 (There were 2,339 on Thursday).

Night ban

Tucumán finally adhered to the decree of the national government of this Friday that suggests restrict nighttime circulation in the provinces.

The Emergency Operational Committee (COE) issued a resolution in which it established (based on the disposition of the Casa Rosada) prohibit all types of circulation from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., starting next Sunday.

“The objective is discourage social gatherings in large quantities that were registered in the last weeks at night, “explained the Undersecretary General of the Interior, Pedro Sandilli. Those encounters became sources of contagion of Covid-19.

A night traffic control in Tucumán.

“From zero hour on Sunday until January 31, this resolution will govern and the only people who can circulate during that time are those who justify with the corresponding permission that at the time the COE issued, “the official clarified.

In addition, he explained that for the moment other flexibilities will not be modified, such as tourism or entry of people to the province.

LP