Tucumán registered 108 new cases from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, without deaths, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its reports this Friday.

The contagion curve showed a marked decline compared to the 162 positives on Thursday.

The Department of Capital was the one with the most infected, with 45, and carries 33,806 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other positives were diagnosed in the following districts: Good herb, with 19; Lules, nine; Old Tafi, eight; High Cross, seven; Tafí del Valle, five; Famaillá and Alberdi, four; Loyal, three; and Graneros, Burruyacú, Chicligasta and Simoca, one at each location.

With a total of 72,472 cases, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates more infections, after Buenos Aires, Capital Federal, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

The number of deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, in March, remained this Friday at 1,487.

Official report of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tucumán, updated to this Friday.

There are 282 hospitalized patients with the virus in public hospitals and private health centers, of which 35 require mechanical ventilation.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 68,587 people (It represents 94% of the tucumanos who contracted it), while the active cases are 2,398.

Tucuman adhered to the decree of the national government what did you suggest restrict nighttime circulation in the provinces.

The Emergency Operational Committee (COE) issued a resolution in which it established (based on the disposition of the Casa Rosada) prohibit traffic from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m..

