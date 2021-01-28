Tucumán registered four dead by coronavirus and 113 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its reports on Wednesday.

Among the fatal victims there are a 28-year-old woman who had no comorbidities and she was admitted to intensive care in a public hospital, with Covid-19 pneumonia.

The other deaths were of a 70-year-old woman and two men, 73 and 87. All had a history of diseases that complicated their clinical pictures.

The number of deaths from the virus in Tucumán since the beginning of the pandemic, in March, now amounts to 1,486.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, remained above 100 daily positives, since there were 113, as in the previous day.

This is an indicator that local authorities follow day by day, with their eyes already set on the return to school scheduled for March 1.

“We long (to reach) less than 50 infections of Covid-19 for the start of classes but we are concerned about the return of the holidays. There are people who come back from the coast, that can give us a small peak “, warned the executive medical secretary of Siprosa, Luis Medina Ruiz, in reference to the conditions that they project for the beginning of the school year in person in Tucumán.

The Department of Capital was the one that added the most infected this Tuesday, with 46, and carries 33,688 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other positives were diagnosed in the following districts: Good herb, with 16; Tafí Viejo and Cruz Alta, eight; Chicligasta, seven; Graneros, Alberdi and Monteros, five; Lules and Tafí del Valle, four; Loyal, two; and Burruyacú, Río Chico and Simoca, one at each location.

With a total of 72,202 cases, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates more infections, after Buenos Aires, Capital Federal, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

Official report of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tucumán, updated to this Wednesday.

There are 296 hospitalized patients with the virus in public hospitals and private health centers, of which 34 require mechanical ventilation.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 68,262 people (It represents 94% of the tucumanos who contracted it), while the active cases are 2,454.

Tucuman adhered to the decree of the national government what did you suggest restrict nighttime circulation in the provinces.

The Emergency Operational Committee (COE) issued a resolution in which it established (based on the disposition of the Casa Rosada) prohibit traffic from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m..

