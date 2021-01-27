Tucumán registered two dead by coronavirus and 113 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its reports on Tuesday.

The fatal victims are a 32-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman who had comorbidities and were admitted to public hospitals. Both presented pictures of Covid-19 pneumonia.

The number of deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic in March now stands at 1,482.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, showed a raise with respect to the 77 positives on Monday and the 90 on Sunday.

This is an indicator that local authorities follow day by day, with their eyes already set on the return to school scheduled for March 1.

“We long (to reach) less than 50 infections of Covid-19 for the start of classes but we are concerned about the return of the holidays. There are people who come back from the coast, that can give us a small peak “, warned the executive medical secretary of Siprosa, Luis Medina Ruiz, in reference to the conditions that they project for the beginning of the school year in person in Tucumán.

The Department of Capital was the one that added the most infected this Tuesday, with 32, and carries 33,641 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other positives were diagnosed in the following districts: Alberdi, with 16; Tafí del Valle, 12; Little River, eleven; Good herb, nine; Old Tafi, eight; Monteros, five; Famaillá, four; Cruz Alta, Leales and Lules, three; Simoca, La Cocha and Burruyacú, two; and Trancas, one.

With a total of 72,089 cases, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates more infections, after Buenos Aires, Capital Federal, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

Official report of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tucumán, updated to this Tuesday.

There are 285 hospitalized patients with the virus in public hospitals and private health centers, of which 36 require mechanical ventilation.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 68,133 people (It represents 94% of the tucumanos who contracted it), while the active cases are 2,474.

Tucuman adhered to the decree of the national government what did you suggest restrict nighttime circulation in the provinces.

The Emergency Operational Committee (COE) issued a resolution in which it established (based on the disposition of the Casa Rosada) prohibit traffic from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m..

LP