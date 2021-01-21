Tucumán registered a death by coronavirus and 186 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its reports on Wednesday.

The fatal victim is a 41 year old man that he was admitted to a public hospital with comorbidities and pneumonia due to Covid-19.

The number of deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,467.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, showed a slight drop compared to the 190 positives on Tuesday.

The Department of Capital was the one with the most infected, with 69, and carries 33,375 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other positives were diagnosed in the following districts: Good herb, with 23; Monteros, twenty; Tafí del Valle, 16; High Cross, 14; Loyal, 10; Old Tafi, eight; Famaillá, seven; Burruyacú, Lules and Chicligasta, five; Little River, two; and Alberdi and Simoca, one at each location.

With a total of 71,371 cases, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates more infections, after Buenos Aires, Capital Federal, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

Official report of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tucumán, updated to this Wednesday.

There are 295 hospitalized patients with the virus in public hospitals and private health centers, of which 42 require mechanical ventilation.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 67,041 people (It represents 93% of the tucumanos who contracted it), while the active cases are 2,863.

Tucuman adhered to the decree of the national government what do you suggest restrict nighttime circulation in the provinces.

The Emergency Operational Committee (COE) issued a resolution in which it established (based on the disposition of the Casa Rosada) prohibit traffic from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m..

LP