Tucumán registered four deaths by coronavirus and 190 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its reports on Tuesday.

The fatal victims are two women (67 and 80 years old) and two men (aged 76 and 93), all with comorbidities and symptoms of Covid-19 pneumonia.

Three of the deceased were admitted to private sanatoriums and one to a public hospital.

The number of deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,466.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, showed a marked rise compared to 132 positives on Monday.

The Department of Capital was the one with the most infected, with 61, and carries 33,306 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other positives were diagnosed in the following districts: Good herb, with 24; Little River, 19; Old Tafi, 16; Alberdi, fifteen; High Cross, 12; Leales and Tafí del Valle, eight; Monteros, six; Lules, five; Trancas, four; La Cocha and Simoca, three; Burruyacú and Chicligasta, two; and Famaillá and Graneros, one at each location.

With a total of 71,185 cases, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates more infections, after Buenos Aires, Capital Federal, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

Official report of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tucumán, updated to this Tuesday.

There are 299 hospitalized patients with the virus in public hospitals and private health centers, of which 45 require mechanical ventilation.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 66,819 people (represents 93% of the tucumanos who contracted it), while the active cases are 2,900.

Tucuman adhered to the decree of the national government what do you suggest restrict nighttime circulation in the provinces.

The Emergency Operational Committee (COE) issued a resolution in which it established (based on the disposition of the Casa Rosada) prohibit traffic from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m..

LP