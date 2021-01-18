Tucumán registered three deaths by coronavirus and 148 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Sunday.

The fatal victims are three men aged 65, 72 and 72, who had comorbidities and pictures of Covid-19 pneumonia. Two of the deceased were admitted to public hospitals and the remainder, in a private sanatorium.

The number of deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,456.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, prolonged its descent after the 156 positives on Saturday and 184 on Friday.

The Department of Capital was the one with the most infected, with 60, and carries 33,182 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other positives were diagnosed in the following districts: Lules, with 21; Good herb, 17; Chicligasta, 13; Tafí del Valle, eleven; Simoca and Tafí Viejo, five; Cruz Alta, Leales and Monteros, three; La Cocha, Alberdi and Trancas, two; and Little River, one.

Official report of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tucumán, updated to this Sunday.

With a total of 70,863 cases, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates more infections, after Buenos Aires, Capital Federal, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

There are 303 hospitalized patients with the virus in public hospitals and private health centers, of which 46 require mechanical ventilation.

Tucuman adhered to the decree of the national government what do you suggest restrict nighttime circulation in the provinces.

The Emergency Operational Committee (COE) issued a resolution in which it established (based on the disposition of the Casa Rosada) prohibit traffic from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m..

