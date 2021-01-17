Tucumán registered three deaths by coronavirus and 156 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Saturday.

The fatal victims are a 62-year-old woman and two men, 68 and 82, who had comorbidities and pictures of Covid-19 pneumonia. Two of the deceased were admitted to public hospitals and the remainder, in a private sanatorium.

The number of deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,453.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, showed a decline after the 184 positives on Friday.

The Department of Capital was the one with the most infected, with 64, and carries 33,122 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other positives were diagnosed in the following districts: Good herb, with 22; Tafi Old, 13; Tafí del Valle, 12; Lules, 10; Loyal, eight; Monteros, seven; Famaillá, five; Cruz Alta and Alberdi, four; Chicligasta, Simoca and Río Chico, two; and Burruyacú, one.

With a total of 70,715 cases, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates the most infections, after Buenos Aires, Capital Federal, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

Official report of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tucumán, updated to this Saturday.

There are 304 hospitalized patients with the virus in public hospitals and private health centers, of which 46 require mechanical ventilation.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 66,240 people (represents 93% of the tucumanos who contracted it), while active cases rose to 3,022 (on Friday they were 2,980).

Tucuman adhered to the decree of the national government what do you suggest restrict nighttime circulation in the provinces.

The Emergency Operational Committee (COE) issued a resolution in which it established (based on the disposition of the Casa Rosada) prohibit traffic from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., from last Sunday.

LP