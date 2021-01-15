Tucumán registered two deaths by coronavirus and 146 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its reports this Thursday.

Two of the fatal victims are a 22-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man who had comorbidities. Both were admitted with respirators in public hospitals.

Also passed away a 63-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man, both with a diagnosis of Covid-19 pneumonia.

The number of deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic is 1,448.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, prolonged its descent after the 188 positives on Wednesday and 211 on Tuesday.

The Department of Capital was the one with the most infected, with 55, and carries 32,989 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other positives were diagnosed in the following districts: High Cross, with 23; Good herb, 12; Loyal and Tafi Old, eleven; Tafí del Valle and Lules, eight; Alberdi, five; Little River, four; Burruyacú, three; Famaillá, two; Chicligasta, Graneros La Cocha, Monteros and Trancas, one at each location.

With a total of 70,375 cases, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates the most infections, after Buenos Aires, Capital Federal, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

Official report of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tucumán, updated to this Thursday.

There are 301 hospitalized patients with the virus in public hospitals and private health centers, of which 45 require mechanical ventilation.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 66,066 people (represents 94% of the tucumanos who contracted it), while active cases rose to 2,861 (There were 2,794 on Wednesday).

Tucuman adhered to the decree of the national government what do you suggest restrict nighttime circulation in the provinces.

The Emergency Operational Committee (COE) issued a resolution in which it established (based on the disposition of the Casa Rosada) prohibit traffic from 1 to 6 in the morning, from last Sunday.

LP