Tucumán registered 188 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, no deathsconfirmed the local Ministry of Health in its reports this Wednesday.

The contagion curve showed a decline compared to the previous day, when 211 positives were diagnosed.

The Department of Capital was the one with the most infected, with 66, and carries 32,934 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other positives were diagnosed in the following districts: Good herb, with 23; High Cross, 22; Tafí del Valle, twenty; Old Tafi, eleven; Loyal, 10; Monteros and La Cocha, six; Trancas and Lules, five; Alberdi, four; Famaillá, three; Chicligasta, Graneros and Simoca, two; and Burruyacú, one.

With a total of 70,229 cases, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates the most infections, after Buenos Aires, Capital Federal, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, meanwhile, is 1,444.

Official report of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tucumán, updated to this Wednesday.

There are 297 hospitalized patients with the virus in public hospitals and private health centers, of which 48 require mechanical ventilation.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 65,991 people (representing 94% of Tucumán who contracted it), while active cases rose to 2,794 (There were 2,782 on Tuesday).

Tucuman adhered to the decree of the national government what do you suggest restrict nighttime circulation in the provinces.

The Emergency Operational Committee (COE) issued a resolution in which it established (based on the disposition of the Casa Rosada) prohibit traffic from 1 to 6 in the morning, from last Sunday.

LP