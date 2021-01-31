Tucumán registered two deaths by coronavirus and 105 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Saturday.

The fatal victims are a 58-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man. Both had comorbidities and were admitted to intensive care with pictures of Covid-19 pneumonia.

The number of deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic, in March, now stands at 1,489.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, prolonged its descent after the 108 positives on Friday and 162 on Thursday.

The Department of Capital was the one with the most infected, with 54, and carries 33,862 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other positives were diagnosed in the following districts: Good herb, with 15; Old Tafi, eight; Loyal and Lules, five; Cruz Alta, Tafí del Valle and Trancas, four; Monteros and Río Chico, two; and La Cocha and Chicligasta, one at each location.

With a total of 72,577 cases, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates more infections, after Buenos Aires, Capital Federal, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

Official report of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tucumán, updated to this Saturday.

There are 291 hospitalized patients with the virus in public hospitals and private health centers, of which 39 require mechanical ventilation.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 68,740 people (It represents 94% of the tucumanos who contracted it), while the active cases are 2,348.

