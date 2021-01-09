Santiago del Estero recorded three deaths for coronavirus and 138 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Friday night.

One of the fatal victims is a 27 year old woman With a history of liver failure, she was admitted to the Regional Hospital in the provincial capital.

They also died from Covid-19 a 76 year old woman who had arrhythmia and was being treated in a private sanatorium in the same city, and a man of 62 overweight and hospitalized who remained in intensive care at the Neumonological Hospital.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic now amounts to 212.

In a context of high virus circulation, the infected curve showed a low with respect to the 166 positives of the previous day.

The cases this Friday were diagnosed on 791 samples processed.

Of the new infections, the departments Capital-Band concentrated 112.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Santiago del Estero, corresponding to this Friday.

The interior of the province had 26, distributed as follows: Quimilí, with 10; Flag, five; El Cuadrado and Loreto, four; Añatuya, Fernández, Frías and Los Juríes, two; and Beltrán, Post of Juanes and Villa Salavina, one.

With a total of 18,594 positives, Santiago del Estero is the sixteenth province in the country that accumulates the highest number of infections.

They have already recovered from the coronavirus 16,463 people (including the 12 that overcame the disease in the last 24 hours), while active cases increased to 1,878 (Thursday was 1,755).

LP