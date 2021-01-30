Santiago del Estero recorded two dead by coronavirus and 90 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Friday night.

The fatal victims are two women. A, 57 years old and a native of the Taboada department, had a history of grade 3 obesity. The other, of 74She had diabetes and hypertension and was admitted to a private sanatorium in the provincial capital.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, in March, now stands at 232.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, showed almost no variations since 91 positives had been confirmed the previous day.

Those infected this Friday were diagnosed on 594 tests processed.

Of the 90 infections detected, the departments Capital-Band concentrated 45.

The interior of the province also had 45 positives, distributed as follows: Mount Quemado, with eight; New Hope and Rio Hondo Hot Springs, six; Clodomira and Frías, five; The mojon, three; Tintin, two; and Abra Grande, Añatuya, Bandera, Forres, Simbolar Station, Icaño, Pinto, Puestito de San Antonio, Suncho Corral and Villa Ojo de Agua, one at each location.

With a total of 20,856 infected, Santiago del Estero is the fifteenth province of the country that accumulates the highest number of cases.

They have already recovered from the coronavirus 17,594 people (Including the 44 patients who overcame the disease in the last 24 hours), while active cases rose to 2,989 (There were 2,945 on Thursday).

Restrictions follow

Last Sunday, the Santiago del Estero Emergency Committee held its weekly meeting to assess the epidemiological situation in the province.

According to the official report, from January 17 to 24 inclusive the number of cases was 814, which gave an average of 101.75 positives per day.

Regarding the occupation of beds, in intensive care it reached 48% and in sectors for mild and moderate patients, 25%.

“A amoesetación (downward) of the curve of positive cases in Capital and Band, but a slight increase in some localities of the interiorr “, was one of the conclusions.

Given this, the authorities resolved “to keep the measures adopted to date unchanged. regarding the schedules and enabled activities “.

Thus, Santiago del Estero continues to require a negative PCR swab to enter its territory. Only the inhabitants of the other NOA provinces are exempt from this measure.

In addition, the restrictions to circulate during the dawn.

“It is recalled that it is necessary to appeal to citizen responsibility and the utmost prudence, avoiding activities that favor viral transmission by prolonged close contact; and to comply with the prevention measures and current protocols, avoiding contacts with people who are not of the cohabiting family group“urged the statement signed by the Chief of Staff of Santiago del Estero, Elías Suárez, and the Minister of Health, Natividad Nassif.

