Santiago del Estero recorded 91 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, no deaths, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Thursday night.

The contagion curve showed a decline after the 115 positives of the previous day.

The infected of the day were diagnosed on 492 tests processed.

Of the 91 infections detected, the departments Capital-Band concentrated 50.

The interior of the province had 41 positives, distributed as follows: Quimili, with ten; Herrera, six; Suncho Corral and Termas de Río Hondo, five; Cold, four; Clodomira, three; Flag, two; and Añatuya, Brea Pozo, Forres, Los Juríes, Pozo Hondo and Weisburd, one in each locality.

With a total of 20,766 infected, Santiago del Estero is the fifteenth province of the country that accumulates the highest number of cases.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Santiago del Estero corresponding to this Thursday.

The number of deaths from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, in March, stayed this Thursday in 230.

They have already recovered from the coronavirus 17,550 people (Including the 70 patients who overcame the disease in the last 24 hours), while active cases rose to 2,945 (on Wednesday there were 2,924).

Restrictions follow

Last Sunday, the Santiago del Estero Emergency Committee held its weekly meeting to assess the epidemiological situation in the province.

According to the official report, from January 17 to 24 inclusive the number of cases was 814, which gave an average of 101.75 positives per day.

Regarding the occupation of beds, in intensive care it reached 48% and in sectors for mild and moderate patients, 25%.

“A amoesetación (downward) of the curve of positive cases in Capital and Band, but a slight increase in some localities of the interiorr “, was one of the conclusions.

Given this, the authorities resolved “to keep the measures adopted to date unchanged. regarding the schedules and enabled activities “.

Police and health control at an entrance to Santiago del Estero.

Thus, Santiago del Estero continues to require a negative PCR swab to enter its territory. Only the inhabitants of the other NOA provinces are exempt from this measure.

In addition, the restrictions to circulate during the dawn.

“It is recalled that it is necessary to appeal to citizen responsibility and the utmost prudence, avoiding activities that favor viral transmission by prolonged close contact; and to comply with the prevention measures and current protocols, avoiding contacts with people who are not of the cohabiting family group“urged the statement signed by the Chief of Staff of Santiago del Estero, Elías Suárez, and the Minister of Health, Natividad Nassif.

LP