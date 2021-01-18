Santiago del Estero recorded three deaths by coronavirus and 72 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Sunday night.

The fatal victims are a 36-year-old woman with a history of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy; other 56-year-old woman with diabetes, hypertension and obesity, and a man of 83 with cardiac arrhythmia.

The three were interned in private sanatoriums in the provincial capital.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, in March, now amounts to 221.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, showed a sharp decline compared to Saturday, when 156 positives had been recorded, but the tests processed were also much less.

While this Sunday they analyzed 343 samples, on the previous day they had been 845.

Of the 72 new cases diagnosed, the departments Capital-Band concentrated 33.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Santiago del Estero corresponding to this Sunday.

The interior of the province had 39 positives, distributed as follows: Quimili, with 17; New Hope, 10; Tintin, four; Rio Hondo hot springs, three; and Bandera, Loreto, Pinto, Selva and Sumampa, one in each district.

Santiago del Estero is close to 20,000 positives. With a total of 19,692, is the sixteenth province of the country that accumulates the highest number of cases.

They have already recovered from the coronavirus 16,817 people (including the 29 who overcame the disease in the last 24 hours), while active cases increased to 2,613 (There were 2,573 on Saturday).

They ratify the measures

The Santiago del Estero Emergency Committee met last Saturday to assess the epidemiological situation in the province. Governor Gerardo Zamora participated for Zoom, because remains in isolation for having tested positive for coronavirus a week ago.

According to the official balance, in the week of January 9 to 16 inclusive, the total number of cases was 824, with an average of 117.7 per day.

Meeting of the Emergency Committee of Santiago del Estero held this Saturday.

Regarding hospitalizations, the occupation of intensive therapy beds reaches 40%, while the places for mild and moderate patients are 30%.

“Attentive to the data arising from the epidemiological evolution of this week, it is observed a slight decrease in cases in Capital and Band, as well also an increase in inland cities“says the report signed by the Chief of Staff of the Interior, Elías Suárez, and the Minister of Health, Natividad Nassif.

That is why the Emergency Committee ordered “keep the adopted measures unchanged up to the present in terms of schedules and activities enabled; clarifying that measures may be taken according to the epidemiological situation of each locality, as requested by local authorities. “

LP