Santiago del Estero recorded 121 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, without deaths, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Thursday night.

The contagion curve prolonged its descent after the 141 positives on Wednesday and 177 on Tuesday.

Those infected in the last 24 hours in Santiago del Estero were diagnosed on 757 Covid-19 tests processed.

Of the 121 new cases, the departments Capital-Band concentrated 78.

The interior of the province had 43 positives, distributed as follows: Rio Hondo hot springs, with eight; Quimili, six; The Juríes, five; Cold, four; Brea Well, three; Campo Gallo, Lavalle, Pozo Hondo, Suncho Corral, Thomas Young and Villa Ojo de Agua, two; and Añatuya, Bandera, Fernández, Nueva Esperanza and Sumampa, one.

“There is a significant community circulation of the virusTherefore, it is essential to comply with preventive protocols, especially people in risk groups, either with advanced age or pre-existing diseases. Taking care of ourselves and others, is our priority responsibility facing this growing and dangerous circulation of the virus, “said Governor Gerardo Zamora on Sunday, after confirming that he had been infected with Covid-19.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Santiago del Estero corresponding to this Thursday.

Santiago del Estero is close to 20,000 positives. With a total of 19,362, is the sixteenth province of the country that accumulates the highest number of cases.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, in March, remained at 218.

They have already recovered from the coronavirus 16,717 people (including the 64 who overcame the disease in the last 24 hours), while active cases increased to 2,386 (There were 2,329 on Wednesday).

