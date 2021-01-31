Santiago del Estero recorded a dead by coronavirus and 83 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Saturday night.

The fatal victim is a 52 year old woman with a history of diabetes and obesity who was admitted to the Hospital Independencia, in the provincial capital.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, in March, now stands at 233.

One of the most recent deaths in the province is that of Zulma Vivas, a much loved nurse at the Provincial Center for Children’s Health (CePSI). He worked there for 16 years, during which time he went through various services until he reached oncohematology, where he currently works.

His death caused deep pain. “CePSI staff go through a great lossToday one of our fighters is the first to be defeated by the coronavirus. CePSI expresses its regret and expresses its solidarity with his family and close colleagues who shared their daily commitment to protect and save the lives of children from Santiago, “the institution reported.

Statement from the health center where the nurse who died from coronavirus worked.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, this Saturday showed a decrease compared to the 90 positives on Friday.

Those infected were diagnosed on 462 tests processed.

Of the 83 infections detected, the departments Capital-Band concentrated 38.

The interior of the province had 45 positives, distributed as follows: Quimili, with 10; Rio Hondo hot springs, nine; Clodomira, eight; Cold, three; Fernández, Forres, Nueva Esperanza, Tintina and Villa Ojo de Agua, two; and Añatuya, Campo Gallo, El Deán, Pinto and Weisburd, one at each location.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Santiago del Estero corresponding to this Saturday.

With a total of 20,939 infected, Santiago del Estero is the fifteenth province of the country that accumulates the highest number of cases.

They have already recovered from the coronavirus 17,718 people (Including the 124 patients who overcame the disease in the last 24 hours), while active cases decreased to 2,946 (on Friday they were 2,989).

LP