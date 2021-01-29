Skip registered 71 new cases from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, no deaths, Confirmed the Epidemiology Directorate of the local Ministry of Health in its report this Thursday.

The contagion curve stays elevated, since Wednesday had been the day with the highest number of positives detected so far this year (there were 73) and today the figure was just two less infected.

In the first 28 days of the year, the province accumulated 1,259 new cases, what it throws an average of 45 every 24 hours.

In the last two days the amount was well above the average and scored the peak of 2021 until now.

The department of Salta Capital, the most affected by Covid-19, added 31 positives this Thursday and it has 11,072 during the entire health emergency period, 531 of them this year.

The other infections were confirmed in the following districts: Cerrillo and Rosario de la Frontera, six each; Cafayate and Metán, five; General San Martín, Oran and Rosario de Lerma, four; Molinos and San Carlos, two; and General Güemes and Rivadavia, one.

With a total of 23,392 cases, Jump is the thirteenth province of the country that accumulates the most infected, after Buenos Aires, Federal Capital, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Mendoza, Tucumán, Río Negro, Neuquén, Entre Ríos, Chubut, Santa Cruz and Chaco.

The total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic, in March, stayed this Thursday in 1,039.

There are 74 patients with Covid-19 admitted to intensive care (two less than on Wednesday), of which 21 require mechanical respiratory assistance.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 20,614 people, what represents the 88% of the Salta people who contracted it.

Five zones on alert

Based on the January statistics, the Epidemiology Directorate established the areas of the province with the highest circulation of Covid-19.

The departments of Rosario de la Frontera, Metán, Anta, Salta capital and Cerrillos are defined as “areas of sustained transmission of cases “.

La Caldera, Rivadavia, Rosario de Lerma, San Martín, Orán, San Carlos, Molinos, Cachi, General Güemes and Cafayate are in “Sars-Cov2 transmission risk medium, moving through a stable area in terms of case notification, only with local transmission and controlled outbreaks, “says the report.

The rest of the departments of the province are classified as “low transmission”, with isolated infections.

