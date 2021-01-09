Skip registered 35 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, no deathsconfirmed the Epidemiology Directorate of the local Ministry of Health in its report this Friday.

The contagion curve showed a marked decline compared to the previous day, when 65 positives had been detected.

The department of Salta Capital, the most affected by Covid-19, added 20 positives and it has 10,637 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other infections this Friday were detected in the following districts: Cerrillos, with three; Chicoana and General San Martín, two; Anta, Cafayate, Orán, Metán, Rivadavia, Rosario de la Frontera, Rosario de Lerma and San Carlos, one in each place.

With a total of 22,343 cases, Jump is the thirteenth province of the country that accumulates the most infected, after Buenos Aires, Federal Capital, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Mendoza, Tucumán, Río Negro, Neuquén, Entre Ríos, Chubut, Santa Cruz and Chaco.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Salta corresponding to this Friday.

The total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic, in March, remains at 1,026.

There is 70 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in intensive care (eight less than Thursday), of which 12 require mechanical respiratory assistance.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 19,814 people, what represents 89% of the Salta people who contracted it.

LP