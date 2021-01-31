Skip registered three dead by coronavirus and 54 new cases in the last 24 hours, Confirmed the Epidemiology Directorate of the local Ministry of Health in its report this Saturday.

The total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic, in March, now amounts to 1,042.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, showed a slight rise compared to the 52 positives on Friday.

In the first 30 days of this year, the province accumulated 1,365 cases, what it throws an average of 45 every 24 hours.

But the last four days were above average, with a peak of 73 infected detected on Wednesday.

The department of Salta Capital, the most affected by Covid-19, added 27 positives this Thursday and it has 11,129 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other infections were diagnosed in the following districts: Metán, with 10; Cerrillos, La Viña and Rosario de la Frontera, three; General San Martín and La Caldera, two; and Cachi, General Güemes, Orán and Rosario de Lerma, one at each location.

With a total of 23,498 cases, Jump is the thirteenth province of the country that accumulates the most infected, after Buenos Aires, Federal Capital, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Mendoza, Tucumán, Río Negro, Neuquén, Entre Ríos, Chubut, Santa Cruz and Chaco.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Salta corresponding to this Saturday.

There are 71 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in intensive care (one less than on Friday), of which 22 require mechanical respiratory assistance.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 20,758 people, what represents the 88% of the Salta people who contracted it.

Five zones on alert

Based on the January statistics, the Epidemiology Directorate established the areas of the province with the highest circulation of Covid-19.

The departments of Rosario de la Frontera, Metán, Anta, Salta Capital and Cerrillos are defined as “areas of sustained transmission of cases “.

La Caldera, Rivadavia, Rosario de Lerma, San Martín, Orán, San Carlos, Molinos, Cachi, General Güemes and Cafayate are in “Sars-Cov2 transmission risk medium, moving through a stable area in terms of case notification, only with local transmission and controlled outbreaks, “says the report.

The rest of the departments of the province are classified as “low transmission”, with isolated infections.

LP