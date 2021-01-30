Skip registered 52 new cases from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, without deaths, Confirmed the Epidemiology Directorate of the local Ministry of Health in its report this Friday.

The contagion curve showed a decline after the highest peak so far this year occurred in the two previous days, with 71 positives on Thursday and 73 on Wednesday.

In the first 29 days of 2021, the province accumulated 1,311 new cases, what it throws an average of 45 every 24 hours.

The department of Salta Capital, the most affected by Covid-19, added 30 positives this Thursday and it has 11,102 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other infections were confirmed in the following districts: Anta, with five; Rosario de la Frontera, four; Rosario de Lerma and Santa Victoria, three; Metán and Oran, two; and Chicoana, La Caldera and San Carlos, one at each location.

With a total of 23,444 cases, Jump is the thirteenth province of the country that accumulates the most infected, after Buenos Aires, Federal Capital, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Mendoza, Tucumán, Río Negro, Neuquén, Entre Ríos, Chubut, Santa Cruz and Chaco.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Salta corresponding to this Friday.

The total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic, in March, stayed this Friday in 1,039.

There are 72 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in intensive care (two less than Thursday), of which 24 require mechanical respiratory assistance.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 20,682 people, what represents the 88% of the Salta people who contracted it.

Five zones on alert

Based on the January statistics, the Epidemiology Directorate established the areas of the province with the highest circulation of Covid-19.

The departments of Rosario de la Frontera, Metán, Anta, Salta Capital and Cerrillos are defined as “areas of sustained transmission of cases “.

La Caldera, Rivadavia, Rosario de Lerma, San Martín, Orán, San Carlos, Molinos, Cachi, General Güemes and Cafayate are in “Sars-Cov2 transmission risk medium, moving through a stable area in terms of case notification, only with local transmission and controlled outbreaks, “says the report.

The rest of the departments of the province are classified as “low transmission”, with isolated infections.

LP