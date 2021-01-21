Skip registered a death by coronavirus and 55 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Epidemiology Directorate of the local Ministry of Health in its report this Wednesday.

The total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic in March now stands at 1,033.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, showed a low compared to the 64 positives of the previous day.

The department of Salta Capital, the most affected by Covid-19, added 15 infected and it carries 10,880 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other infections were detected in the following districts: Cafayate, with 13; Anta, nine; General San Martín and Oran, four; Metán and Rosario de Lerma, three; Cachi, two; and Cerrillos and Rosario de la Frontera, one at each location.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Salta corresponding to this Wednesday.

With a total of 22,962 cases, Jump is the thirteenth province of the country that accumulates the most infected, after Buenos Aires, Federal Capital, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Mendoza, Tucumán, Río Negro, Neuquén, Entre Ríos, Chubut, Santa Cruz and Chaco.

There is 62 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in intensive care (five more than on Tuesday), of which 12 require mechanical respiratory assistance.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 20,217 people, what represents 88% of the Salta people who contracted it.

LP