Skip registered a death by coronavirus and 18 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Epidemiology Directorate of the local Ministry of Health in its report this Monday.

The total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic in March now stands at 1,030.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, prolonged its descent, after the 54 positives on Sunday, the 65 on Saturday and the 71 on Friday.

The department of Salta Capital, the most affected by Covid-19, added seven infected and it carries 10,840 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other infections were detected in the following districts: Anta and General San Martín, with three; Metán, two; and Cerrillos, Orán and Rosario de Lerma, one at each location.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Salta corresponding to this Monday.

With a total of 22,843 cases, Jump is the thirteenth province of the country that accumulates the most infected, after Buenos Aires, Federal Capital, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Mendoza, Tucumán, Río Negro, Neuquén, Entre Ríos, Chubut, Santa Cruz and Chaco.

There is 55 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in intensive care (two less than on Sunday), of which 12 require mechanical respiratory assistance.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 20,150 people, what represents 88% of the Salta people who contracted it.

Clandestine parties

One of the major sources of transmission of the virus are clandestine parties and evening social events.

Police operation in Salta to detect breaches of sanitary regulations.

That is why the Government decided to adopt the recommendations of the Nation and from last Saturday it again restricted circulation at dawn, between 2 and 6. Only essential workers who have the corresponding certificate are excepted.

In the control operations carried out during the weekend, the Police disrupted seven illegal parties and he did 1,013 fines for various non-compliance with sanitary measures, such as not wearing a chinstrap or traveling at prohibited hours.

LP