Catamarca registered two dead by coronavirus and 81 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the official part released this Wednesday night.

The fatal victims are a 95-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, both from the provincial capital.

They were admitted to the Carlos Malbrán Hospital, in the same city, with comorbidities and severe pneumonia due to Covid-19.

The death toll from the pandemic now amounts to 34.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, showed a low compared to the 120 positives on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 53 are from the department Capital, nine of Old Valley, six of Peace, six of Santa Maria, four of Fray Mamerto Esquiú, two of Capayan and one of Santa Rosa.

Those infected this Wednesday were diagnosed as follows: 61 by PCR tests and 20 by antigen tests.

Even with the escalation of infections in recent weeks, Catamarca continues as the third province in the country that accumulates fewer cases, after Misiones and Formosa: has 5,264.

In the last 24 hours, 310 coronavirus tests were performed and there were 68 recovered patients: 57 live in San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca, six in La Paz, four in Valle Viejo and one in Fray Mamerto Esquiú. A total of 3,753 people have already overcome Covid-19.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Catamarca corresponding to this Wednesday.

The active cases (people with the disease) increased to 1,477 (There were 1,466 on Tuesday).

At Carlos Malbrán Hospital from the provincial capital, the reference center for treating the infected, there are eight Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care, all with mechanical ventilation.

Throughout the Catamarca health system the ICU bed occupancy reaches 38%, While the use of respirators is 21% of the total equipment installed.

Follow the Yellow Stage

The Government of Catamarca decreed the extension of the Yellow Stage of Coexistence throughout the province for 15 days, starting this Wednesday.

This means that they follow the restrictions to circulate between 0.30 and 7, except on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, which are allowed until 2 the next day.

In addition, the phase that is prolonged establishes schedule and capacity limitations in different activities, such as gastronomy and commerce in general.

Beyond this provincial provision, there are departments that due to the increase in cases, in recent days tightened the measures and They went to the Red Stage of Coexistence, considered strict isolation. They are the cases of Paclín and Tinogasta.

In both districts the closure applies in principle for one week, until Sunday 31 of this month inclusive.

LP