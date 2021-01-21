Catamarca registered 90 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, without deaths, according to the official part released this Wednesday night.

The contagion curve showed an ascent compared to the 70 positives of the previous day.

Of those infected that were detected this Wednesday, 55 are from the department Capital, 12 of Santa Maria, 10 of Peace, five of Old Valley, four of Belen, three of Fray Mamerto Esquiú and one of Paclín.

The positives were diagnosed as follows: 77 by PCR tests, 12 by antigen tests and one by epidemiological link.

Even with the escalation of infections, Catamarca continues as the third province in the country that accumulates fewer cases, after Misiones and Formosa: carries a total of 4,726.

In the last 24 hours, 420 coronavirus tests were performed and there were 97 recovered patients: 81 live in San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca, five in Valle Viejo, five in Belén, three in Ambato, two in Fray Mamerto Esquiú and one in Paclín. A total of 3,243 people have already overcome Covid-19.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Catamarca corresponding to this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, active cases (people with the disease) decreased to 1,460.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic, in March, remains at 23.

At Malbrán Hospital from the provincial capital, the reference center for treating the infected, there are ten Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care, all on mechanical ventilation.

Throughout the Catamarca health system the ICU bed occupancy reaches 40%, While the use of respirators is 25% of the total equipment installed.

LP