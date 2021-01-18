Catamarca registered 62 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, no deaths, according to the official part released this Sunday night.

In a context of increasing virus circulation, the contagion curve showed a sharp decline compared to the 144 positives from the previous day.

Of those infected that were detected this Sunday, 40 are from the department Capital, eight of Old Valley, eight of Santa Maria, five of Bethlehem and one of Capayan.

One of the cases determined on Saturday night corresponds to a person who, after swabbing, without waiting for the result in isolation, He traveled to Andalgalá and was to participate in a clandestine party.

Due to this situation, in the afternoon of Sunday, the COE Andalgalá began blocking all close contacts and had to quarantine more than 25 people.

The positives this Sunday were diagnosed as follows: 52 by PCR tests, five by antigen tests and five by epidemiological nexus, detailed in its report the COE for the Prevention of Coronavirus and Dengue

Even with the escalation of infections, Catamarca continues as the third province in the country that accumulates fewer cases, after Misiones and Formosa: carries a total of 4,485.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic, in March, remained at 21.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Catamarca corresponding to this Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 258 coronavirus tests were performed and there were 77 recovered patients: 53 live in San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca, 14 in Valle Viejo, eight in Belén and two in Fray Mamerto Esquiú. A total of 2,989 people have already overcome the Covid-19.

Meanwhile, active cases (people with the disease) dropped to 1,475 (There were 1,490 on Saturday).

At Malbrán Hospital from the provincial capital, the reference center for treating the infected, there are ten Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care, eight of them with mechanical ventilation.

Throughout the Catamarca health system the ICU bed occupancy reaches 33%, While the use of respirators is 22% of the total equipment installed.

